Biden: Trump has ‘no sense of service, no loyalty to any cause other than himself’

Democratic nominee Joe Biden denounced comments President Donald Trump is reported to have made about wounded and dead soldiers angrily and in personal terms Friday, calling them “disgusting” and saying they show that Trump is “not fit” for the presidency.

Biden’s remarks during a speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, came the day after The Atlantic, citing unnamed sources, reported that Trump had made disparaging comments about military members who were wounded and killed, including at one point calling those who died in battle “losers and suckers.” Trump on Friday called the report “a fake story.”

“If these statements are true, the President should humbly apologize to every Gold Star mother and father and every Blue Star family that he has denigrated and insulted. Who the heck does he think he is?” Biden said.

Biden also pointed to Trump’s 2015 comments about the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, whom Trump said was not a war hero because he was captured in Vietnam, as evidence of Trump’s beliefs.

Biden said Trump’s reported comments led him to come the closest he’s been to losing his temper during the 2020 presidential race. He pointed to his deceased son Beau Biden’s service as a civilian in Kosovo and in the military in Iraq, saying his son “wasn’t a sucker.”

“Duty, honor, country: These are values that drive our service members, an all-voluntary outfit. President Trump has demonstrated he has no sense of service; no loyalty to any cause other than himself,” Biden said. “If I have the honor to be the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I have their back, honor their sacrifice, and those that have been injured will be in military parades.”

During a question-and-answer session with reporters after the speech, Biden said Trump’s reported comments are “deplorable. Deplorable.”

“If it’s true, and based on everything he’s said I believe the article’s true, I’d ask you all the rhetorical question: How do you feel? How would you feel if you had a kid in Afghanistan right now? How would you feel if you lost a son, daughter, husband, wife? How would you feel, for real?” he said.

“I’ve never been as disappointed in my whole career with a leader I’ve worked with — President or otherwise,” Biden said. “It is absolutely damnable. It is a disgrace.”