Barr says streets are ‘safer’ after killing of an alleged Antifa member

Politics

Attorney General William Barr applauded on Friday the killing of a suspected murderer, who was a “self-proclaimed member of Antifa.”

Barr’s statement, in part, said that “the streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed.” Barr was referring to Michael Forest Reinoehl who allegedly killed Aaron “Jay” Danielson during an August 29 protest in Portland, Oregon.

For weeks, Barr has said that federal authorities have been gathering intelligence related to isolated members of Antifa traveling to protests across the country.

“The tracking down of Reinoehl — a dangerous fugitive, admitted Antifa member, and suspected murderer — is a significant accomplishment in the ongoing effort to restore law and order to Portland and other cities,” Barr said in the statement issued on Friday.

Reinoehl fled the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Members of the US Marshals, FBI, state and local law enforcement tracked down Reinoehl Thursday night in Olympia, Washington. When law enforcement officers attempted to arrest Reinoehl he tried to escape, produced a firearm and was shot and killed, said Barr.

“The streets of our cities are safer with this violent agitator removed, and the actions that led to his location are an unmistakable demonstration that the United States will be governed by law, not violent mobs,” said Barr.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office will lead the shooting investigation. As a matter of policy, the US Marshals Service will not release the names of deputy marshals involved in shooting incidents until the conclusion of all investigations surrounding the incident.