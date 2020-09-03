Mandy Moore, Andy Cohen and others to fundraise for Biden via Cameo messages

Politics

Celebrities like Bravo star Andy Cohen and singer-actress Mandy Moore will join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s fundraising efforts beginning this week through a new partnership the campaign is launching with Cameo, a video-sharing site that allows fans to pay for recorded appearances by celebrities.

Moore and Cohen will be joined by actors Tituss Burgess and Dulé Hill and singer Melissa Etheridge in the initial rollout. The funds raised through the celebrities’ pages will be directed toward the Biden campaign, per a campaign aide.

The celebrities’ pages will be labeled with a Biden for President logo and disclaimer that inform users the funds raised will go to the former vice president’s campaign. Users will not have to select campaign-related messages.

“This partnership is a prime example of how this year may have upended the election cycle, but it also presented new opportunities to broaden our digital reach and tap into the groundswell of grassroots support we are seeing for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Christian Tom, the campaign’s director of digital partnerships, said in a statement, adding that the campaign was “grateful” to the celebrities involved.

The partnership isn’t the campaign’s first effort at using digital platforms for outreach. Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris — wearing a Howard University sweater — made a surprise appearance during the much-anticipated Verzuz battle between R&B legends Brandy and Monica on Instagram on Monday to encourage viewers to vote.

The campaign also launched a new hashtag this week, #TheNewAdministration, which it will gear toward young people in its paid media programming.