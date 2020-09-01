White House tours to resume September 12 after six-month hiatus

Politics

White House tours are set to resume after a six-month hiatus starting Saturday, September 12, first lady Melania Trump’s office announced Tuesday.

“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials,” a statement from the first lady’s office said.

Face coverings will be required for those over the age of 2 and group sizes will be limited to 18% of normal capacity. Attendees will be required to practice social distancing and the tours will take place two days a week instead of five, on Fridays and Saturdays.

The White House tour’s resumption comes as the Trump administration has sought to reopen the country. Many DC-area museums remain closed, however, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, which is largely outdoors, and the Virginia location of the National Air and Space Museum are open to the public. The US Capitol building remains closed to tours at this time.

The White House tours abruptly stopped on March 12 as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the United States. People calling the White House tour line were greeted by a message saying that “out of an abundance of caution” public tours had been “temporarily suspended.” The message did not specifically mention coronavirus.

Members of the public wishing to tour the People’s House must request a tour from their respective member of Congress more than 21 days in advance.