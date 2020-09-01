RNC says it contacted 9 million voters during week of GOP convention

Politics

The Republican National Committee said Tuesday that Trump Victory, the joint field effort between the RNC and the Trump campaign, contacted 9 million voters the week of the Republican National Convention.

Trump Victory held approximately 7,500 grassroots events and contacted 5.4 million voters during a National Week of Training that took place from August 24 to 28, according to the RNC. During that time, they say they made nearly 9,000 volunteer voter registrations.

They also contacted more than 3.6 million voters during a National Weekend of Action, which took place August 29 to 30, the RNC said. The RNC says it has now held more than 50,000 grassroots events since the campaign started, and that Trump Victory currently has 2,000 field staff and 2 million volunteers.

“Trump Victory continues to surpass voter contact milestones as the enthusiasm and support for President Trump and our Party only strengthens,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “Voters understand what is at stake this November, so with their time, resources and support, our two million volunteers are leaving everything out on the field to ensure America has four more years of historic progress under President Trump.”

The coronavirus pandemic has upended political campaigns across the country, and both the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign have had to shift the way they operate as coronavirus cases surge across the nation.

David Bergstein, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, told CNN, “Democrats are crushing Republicans in key field metrics in battleground states,” including mail-in ballot requests. “Unlike the Republicans, we successfully shifted our field tactics so that we can reach out to voters safely and more effectively during the coronavirus,” he said.

“We are beating Republicans in every turn because we have better and more efficient organizing programs and because voters are turned off by Donald Trump’s message and by their unsafe organizing tactics,” Bergstein said.

The DNC has not responded to CNN’s request for comment on the organizations’ statistics related to its own organizing efforts during its convention.