New super PAC launches to support Trump in final months before election

Politics

A new super PAC with the goal of aiding President Donald Trump’s reelection is set to launch this week, with the backing of several prominent Republican donors including casino tycoon Sheldon Adleson and Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus.

The group called “Preserve America,” will be run by veteran GOP operative Chris LaCivita who is best known as the architect of the group “Swift Boat Veterans for Truth,” which hammered the war record of Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry in 2004.

Preserve America will start to air ads Tuesday in the battleground states of Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa and Arizona. They plan to invest $25 million in television ads and another $5 million in digital ads.

The investment comes two months before the election as Trump continues to trail former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls, and to win Trump would have to be the first incumbent in over 70 years to come from behind after trailing following the major party conventions.

The super PAC’s launch was first reported by Politico.

Speaking directly to the Trump base, the first round of ads play heavily into Trump’s law and order theme. They include testimonials from a wife whose police officer husband was killed in the line of duty and an African American police officer whose daughter was murdered by a gang member.

“The radical left-wing mob is trying to destroy our country from within and Joe Biden is too weak to stop them. It’s a concern shared by a growing number of Americans and we intend to spread their message far and wide over the coming months,” LaCivita said in a statement to CNN.