Biden to say Trump ‘makes things worse, not better’ in speech on civic violence

Politics

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to blame President Donald Trump for civic violence and racial unrest in a speech Monday in Pittsburgh as he begins to travel to swing states two months before the election.

Biden will say that Trump “makes things worse, not better” and “sows chaos rather than providing order,” according to excerpts provided by his campaign ahead of the 1:30 p.m. ET speech.

The former vice president’s speech will be framed around a question he plans to pose: “Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”

In recent weeks, Trump and his allies have cast the President as having no responsibility for what happens in Democratic-led cities. Biden on Monday will argue that Trump is to blame for the crises gripping the nation. He plans to hammer Trump for the coronavirus pandemic and the economic collapse it caused, a reckoning over race and police violence and “emboldened white nationalists” — and say that Trump is “the common thread.”

“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence — because for years he has fomented it,” Biden will say, according to the excerpts. “He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is.”

The speech comes at a fraught moment, ahead of Trump’s Tuesday trip — against the wishes of Wisconsin’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers — to Kenosha, a city wracked with violence following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake, the property damage and looting that followed, and the killing of two protesters there.

Trump and the Republican Party last week closed a convention focused on the theme of “law and order,” painting a deeply distorted picture of cities subsumed by street violence that would soon spread to the suburbs, where he needs to rebuild his standing with White voters in order to defeat Biden, if he does not win reelection.

The political landscape in the wake of both parties’ conventions is murky, though polls this week could make clear whether Biden or Trump received a substantial boost exiting the conventions and whether their content changed the way Americans view issues such as police brutality, protests and civic violence.

Trump appears to be inciting unrest on Twitter, such as praising a convoy of supporters heading into restive Portland, Oregon, as “Great Patriots.” He also “liked” a Twitter post encouraging people to read a thread of tweets that in part praised Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old charged with allegedly killing two protestors in Kenosha.

Biden’s return to the trail also comes after months in which he has seldom traveled outside the Delaware and Philadelphia areas, with the pandemic leading his campaign’s health advisers to conclude that doing so wasn’t feasible.

He said he plans to resume swing state travel soon, telling supporters at a recent virtual fundraiser that Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Minnesota are states where visits are in the works.

His wife, Jill Biden, plans on Tuesday to kick off what the campaign is calling a “back-to-school” combination of virtual and in-person events in eight states — Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, Nevada, Minnesota, Arizona and Pennsylvania — that are all 2020 election battlegrounds, though it’s not yet clear how many of those states she will visit in person.