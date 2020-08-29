Top intelligence office informs congressional committees it’ll no longer brief on election security

Politics

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has informed the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence that it’ll no longer be briefing on election security issues, a senior administration official told CNN. It’ll provide written updates, the official said.

The official added that other agencies supporting election security, including the Department of Justice, Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security, intend to continue briefing Congress.

CNN is reaching out to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and committee officials for comment.

Bill Evanina, the top US counterintelligence official, had been charged with briefing relevant stakeholders, including the intelligence committees, on current election security threats but Saturday’s news indicates that he will no longer be leading those discussions on Capitol Hill.

Earlier this month, Evanina released an unprecedented statement saying China “prefers” an outcome where President Donald Trump is not reelected in November and Russia is working to “denigrate” former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House bid.

This story is breaking and will be updated.