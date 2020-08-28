Top Colorado RNC official spread conspiracy theories and made Islamophobic and sexist comments

Politics

A recently installed Republican National Committee official for the state of Colorado has a history of spreading conspiracies and making sexist and Islamophobic comments.

Randy Corporon, a Denver-based attorney, is a radio host and Tea Party activist. After being elected in April as an RNC committeeman, he started his term August 24 as one of three officials representing the state in the body that governs the RNC. In addition to his job at the RNC, he also is a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Each state and territory has three members of the Republican National Committee: a state chairperson, and two committee members. The 168 members serve as a board of directors for the RNC, electing the chairperson and setting bylines and rules that govern the committee. They also work to represent the party in their different states and territories.

This week, Corporon was in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Washington, DC, for the convention, posting pictures from RNC meetings and speeches.

Corporon sent a lengthy email in response to a request for comment criticizing CNN and demanding that the entire response be published or nothing at all. He did not address the substance of any of his past commentary. The RNC declined to comment.

CNN’s KFile reviewed his social media posts and hours of Corporon’s radio show and found he repeatedly spread far-right conspiracies on a wide range of topics.

On his radio show, Corporon falsely claimed former President Bill Clinton had an illegitimate son and that Chelsea Clinton wasn’t his biological daughter in 2019. He spread the conspiracy that Barack Obama’s birth certificate wasn’t born in Hawaii and his real father wasn’t Barack Obama Sr. He also asserted Obama had a fake Black accent and falsely suggested he was a Muslim.

He also repeatedly shared conspiracies on social media.

He spread the racist birther conspiracy theory about Obama’s birth certificate and dared the President to admit “he’s from Kenya.” He falsely claimed that Obama made a sexually explicit gesture at reporters on his campaign plane, and he falsely pushed a conspiracy that former CIA director John Brennan was a “closet Muslim.”

In other posts, Corporon shared a fake news story the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 that killed one woman was “a complete set up” days after the rally took place. And he pushed the debunked “Clinton Body Count” conspiracy that alleges the Clintons ordered the assassinations of close associates and speculated they assassinated the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

As an attorney, Corporon represented the website VDARE, an anti-immigration website known for publishing white nationalists, in a civil lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs after the city declined to provide city services, including police protection, to the group’s nearby convention in late 2018.

Corporon told a columnist in Rasmussen Reports that he took on the case “in order to expose the hypocrisy and in an effort to determine whether these precious First Amendment rights now only apply to groups and ideas favored by government.”

A judge ruled against VDARE and in favor of the city in March 2020.

On Twitter, Corporon also shared tweets last month claiming Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was a pedophile, including sharing a picture of Biden comforting his grandson at the funeral of his son Beau with the caption, “who holds a child like this.” The user who posted the picture’s account was later suspended for violating Twitter’s rules and the tweet is no longer available. CNN has a screenshot of the tweet.

He also made sexist and misogynistic remarks about politicians and celebrities.

In tweets, he claimed that Hillary Clinton and Carly Fiorina looked alike after Clinton “had her face worked on.” He said that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was a “floozy” and called Willie Brown, a California politician who Harris dated in the 1990s, her “sugar daddy.” And he called singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira “sluts” after they headlined the Super Bowl halftime show this year. On his radio show in 2019, he also said that the sexual orientation of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who is gay, should have been a campaign issue.

As he pushed fringe theories, the Colorado lawyer also made derogatory remarks about Islam and Muslims.

On his weekly radio show, Wake Up! with Randy Corporon, he said he agreed with former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore that Muslims should be prevented from holding office.

“I understand [Muslims] can’t be prevented from holding office. If we now have Muslims in Congress and so be it. That’s what the voters chose, but that doesn’t mean [Moore] can’t express his opinion about it and it doesn’t mean I can’t agree with him,” said Corporon in December 2018.

He added, “I don’t think you can hold a Muslim view and believe in constitutionally limited government.” In the same episode, he added, Muslims were “incompatible” with judgeships.

In 2016 on social media, Corporon said “we are at war with Islam. They started it. We must end it.” He painted Islam as needing “reformation” but “until then, they are the enemies.” He also claimed violent behavior from Muslims is “not radical” and “straight out” of the “Koran.”