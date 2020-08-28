FDA spokeswoman Emily Miller fired, sources say

Politics

US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn has fired the agency’s spokesperson Emily Miller, two sources confirmed to CNN.

She had only been on the job for a matter of days but had already created problems within the agency. She was involved in prepping the commissioner and the press materials for the announcement on the emergency use authorization on convalescent plasma for treating coronavirus, though it’s unclear if that is what ultimately led to her removal.

The New York Times first reported her ouster.

Miller previously worked for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and One America News.

She came to the FDA from the White House personnel office, according to a person familiar.

This story is breaking and will be updated.