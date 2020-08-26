Fauci says he was in surgery when task force discussed CDC testing guidelines

Politics

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was in surgery and not part of the discussion during the August 20 task force meeting when updated US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines were discussed.

“I was under general anesthesia in the operating room and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding the new testing recommendations,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

“I am concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact it is,” he added.

Fauci had surgery on Thursday morning to remove a polyp on his vocal cord. He had general anesthesia and doctors advised him to curtail his talking for a while to allow his vocal cords to recover.

