How to watch the Republican National Convention tonight

The second night of the Republican National Convention is Tuesday night and will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence officially became the Republican Party’s 2020 nominees for president and vice president on Monday after an in-person roll call in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rest of the convention is expected to be a mix of online and in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to be centered in Washington, DC.

On the first night of speeches, Republicans tried to cast Trump as a caring leader who worked to halt the spread of the coronavirus and created an inclusive economy. Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott were among the speakers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the second night of the Republican convention.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online?

CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Republican convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

CNN’s reporting, live updates and analysis of the convention will be available all week on CNN.com and will feature a live stream of the convention speeches, without requiring authentication, on CNN.com’s homepage and on mobile web.

CNN’s Republican National Convention coverage will also stream live, with a log-in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV).

Who is scheduled to speak tonight?

First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in a head-on car collision, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann, who was at the center of a viral video controversy during the March for Life rally in Washington last year and later sued major media organizations, including CNN, and Trump’s son and daughter, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

When will Trump be speaking at the convention?

The President is expected to make an appearance each night of the convention before delivering his nomination acceptance speech Thursday evening from the White House, according to a Republican familiar with the planning.

Ethics experts have said that accepting the nomination from White House property highlights Trump’s willingness to trample on norms. A federal law, known as the Hatch Act, generally forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities with some exceptions.

The President and vice president are exempted, but some previous officeholders have sought to limit political activity in the White House, for instance, by holding political events elsewhere or in the residential spaces of the presidential mansion.

Where is the rest of the convention being held?

Most of the convention will take place in Washington, including on the White House lawn and at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium. The Mellon Auditorium is located around the block from Trump’s hotel, which Republicans said they expected to act as a social hub for the week and will likely benefit financially.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to address the RNC on Tuesday from Jerusalem, a person familiar with his plans said, a break from longstanding traditions of leaving behind domestic politics when outside of the country — particularly for the nation’s top diplomat.

Republicans began their convention on Monday with an in-person roll call in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was attended by 336 delegates — six delegates from each state and territory. Trump and Pence appeared at the roll call in North Carolina on Monday to thank the delegates.

Who is speaking the rest of the week?

Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, national security adviser to the vice president Keith Kellogg, former NFL player Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, North Carolina 11th Congressional District Republican nominee Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, National Association of Police Organizations president Michael McHale, Utah 4th Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens and Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump.

Thursday

President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, deputy assistant to the president Ja’Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Evangelist preacher Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson — a former federal criminal whose life sentence was commuted by Trump, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller — the parents of Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped and reportedly raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and UFC president Dana White.