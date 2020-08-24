Starting today, Parkland survivors will travel to several red states to register young voters

Politics

The gun violence prevention group formed after the Parkland school shooting is hitting the road and streaming online to register and encourage voters ahead of the 2020 election.

The effort called Vote For Our Lives: Our Power in the States combines virtual rallies livestreamed on social media with on-the-ground art installations in nine cities around the country. Voter registration will happen both online and in-person “while staying safe and socially distant,” the group notes.

The first stop is Miami on Monday, August 24, followed by Atlanta, Philadelphia, Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Denver, Milwaukee and Raleigh, North Carolina, over the next six weeks — all cities in key battleground states this fall.

Partners include Rock the Vote, Sunrise Movement, Voto Latino, International Indigenous Youth Council and NextGen America.

March for Our Lives has held previous voter registration drives, including signing up thousands who attended March for Our Lives protests ahead of the 2018 midterm election. The group was founded by survivors of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

This summer, March For Our Lives also worked with Brady and Team Enough to launch a joint campaign focused on voting rights to highlight the link between gun violence prevention and democracy.