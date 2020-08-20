Steve Bannon, three others charged with fraud in border wall fundraising campaign
Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser, and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a border wall fundraising campaign.
Bannon has been arrested, according to a spokesman for the US attorney’s office. Bannon’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Comments