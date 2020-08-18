READ: Senate Intelligence panel’s fifth volume of Russia investigation report
The Senate Intelligence Committee released on Tuesday a new bipartisan report explaining how Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, revealing new information about contacts between Russian officials and associates of President Donald Trump during and after the campaign.
Tuesday’s report, which was released with redactions, is the fifth volume the committee has released detailing its findings, with previous chapters examining Russia’s social media campaign and affirming that Russia was seeking to help Trump’s campaign.
