Michelle Obama sends a message with her necklace: VOTE

Politics

Michelle Obama called on Americans to vote during her keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

But the former first lady not only spoke it, she wore it.

The gold charm letters on Obama’s necklace spelled the word “VOTE.” The necklace was custom-commissioned by Obama from Los Angeles-based jeweler BYCHARI, a source with knowledge of the necklace purchase tells CNN. BYCHARI was started in 2012 by designer Chari Cuthbert, who notes the brand’s support of various social justice causes as part of its messaging via a page on the company’s website.

The necklace was the top-trending search on US Google in the last hour of the convention.

“We have got to vote like we did in 2008 and 2012. We’ve got to show up with the same level of passion and hope for Joe Biden. We’ve got to vote early, in person if we can. We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they’re received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same,” Obama said Monday night.

During her tenure as first lady, Obama often championed small, culturally diverse fashion and accessories designers.

The opportunity to have Obama select a piece from a less well-known fashion line often means instant global recognition for the designer. Many iconic looks worn by Obama sell out, sometimes within hours of her wearing it.

The marigold Narciso Rodriguez dress she wore for President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address in 2016 sold out in minutes, for example. Perhaps the most notable designer to benefit from Obama’s sartorial selections was Jason Wu, whose cream, one-shoulder gown she wore to the first Obama inaugural ball, making Wu one of fashion’s fastest rising stars overnight. Obama would again choose a Wu gown, this time a silky red creation, for the second Obama inaugural festivities in 2013.

The BYCHARI VOTE necklace can be custom-ordered. A similar necklace retails for approximately $300 on the BYCHARI website.