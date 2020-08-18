Ex-senior Trump administration official says White House is trying to ‘dig up dirt’ on him after he endorsed Biden

Politics

A former senior Trump administration official who is endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Tuesday that the White House is working to “dig up dirt” on him.

“I just got word within the past hour that a White House liaison employee at the department has been directed to go around to dig up dirt on me. Now, look, I’m fine with that. I can handle it,” Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

“But here’s the point: the administration, within hours of me speaking out about this, is already using taxpayer dollars for political purposes at the department. That just goes to show you that they can’t break out of this cycle,” Taylor added.

On Monday, Taylor endorsed Biden’s White House bid, becoming one of the highest-ranking former Trump administration officials to do so.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump downplayed Taylor’s role in his administration, calling him a “disgruntled employee” despite the fact he served at a senior level.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.