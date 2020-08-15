Taylor Swift warns fans to vote early because Trump opposes mail-in voting

Politics

Taylor Swift has a message for her fans: Vote early.

The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to unpack the recent changes by the US Postal Service, including reducing operating hours and removing letter collection boxes. The singer put the blame for these changes directly on President Donald Trump.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power,” she said.

She continued, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”

The tweets from the outspoken singer come during increasing scrutiny against the federal government and its handling of the Postal Service, after Trump said he opposed funding the service because of mail-in voting — fueling allegations that he is manipulating the Postal Service for his own political gain come November.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to record-shattering levels of voting-by-mail rather than voting in person. Trump has tried to restrict the voting method because he says it will hurt his re-election chances and Republicans across the board.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service has warned almost every state that voters may not get their ballots back to election offices in time because of election rules that are not compatible with the time needed for delivery and return of absentee ballots through the mail.