Appointments of Homeland Security leaders Wolf and Cuccinelli are ‘invalid,’ report says

Politics

The appointments of Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli to the top two leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security are invalid, the Government Accountability Office found in a new report, delivering a major rebuke to the Trump administration, which has repeatedly tried to skirt the confirmation process.

The Trump administration has increasingly relied on filling top posts with people on a temporary basis, fielding criticism from lawmakers. The Department of Homeland Security — the third-largest federal department — is no exception. It hasn’t had a Senate-confirmed secretary since Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned last April.

The appointment of Wolf and Cuccinelli have previously come into question. Earlier this year, a federal judge ruled that it was unlawful to appoint Cuccinelli, an immigration hardliner chosen by President Donald Trump, to lead the agency responsible for processing US immigration requests.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

