Michael Cohen teases upcoming book by releasing its cover

Politics

Michael Cohen released the cover of his upcoming book, kick-starting the publicity campaign for his tell-all book promising graphic and unflattering details from his years working as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and fixer.

Cohen tweeted “coming soon” along with a copy of the book cover Thursday. The cover depicts him dressed in a suit with his photo imposed over the bars of a prison cell. It’s titled “Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.”

Early next week he is expected to launch a website for the book where he is planning to release the forward for public reading, according to people familiar with the matter. Cohen has not disclosed who is publishing the book.

Cohen, who is serving the remainder of his three-year prison sentence from home, has vowed to release the book in September before the presidential election.

In court filings, he said it will provide “graphic and unflattering details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors” including Trump’s “pointedly anti-Semitic remarks and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, neither of whom he viewed as real leaders or as worthy of respect by virtue of their race.” He said the book will be based on personal anecdotes and “documentary evidence.”

Trump’s attorneys sent Cohen a cease-and-desist letter earlier this year to block the publication of the book. Cohen’s attorney, Danya Perry, told CNN’s “New Day” last month that letter said Cohen signed a non-disclosure agreement but the attorney had no recollection of having signed one.

Perry said at the time she wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t another legal effort to block the book’s publication. “Certainly there’s a pattern there, but I expect, just as with some of the previous rulings that we have seen, that attempt will not be successful and this book will be published before the election,” she said.

Last week Cohen informed the judge overseeing his release that an unnamed political action committee has offered him employment to provide consulting services and media appearances. Cohen cannot start any employment without the approval of the Bureau of Prisons, according to the terms of his confinement.

Cohen was released last month to home confinement after suing the Department of Justice, alleging he was taken back into custody in retaliation for the book. A judge agreed and prosecutors dropped their request to restrain Cohen’s communication with the media.