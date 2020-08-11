Maya Rudolph, whose portrayal of Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’ got her an Emmy nod, calls VP pick news ‘spicy’

Politics

Maya Rudolph, whose portrayal of Kamala Harris on “Saturday Night Live” garnered her an Emmy nomination, knows she may about to be busy ahead of the election.

After the California senator was announced as former vice president Joe Biden’s running mate, Rudolph had this to say:

“Oh sh*t.”

The comedic actress was participating in Entertainment Weekly‘s panel discussion for Emmy nominees when the news of Biden’s VP pick broke, prompting Rudolph’s reaction.

“I’m just as surprised as you are, guys,” she added. “That’s spicy.”

“Somebody’s going to be very busy now,” joked fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, who was also on the panel. Rudolph responded with a “ruh-roh.”

Rudolph didn’t explicitly say she would reprise the role, but did say “SNL” is her “favorite place to play.”

“I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love,” she said. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure Lorne (Michaels) has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

On Tuesday, “SNL” tweeted a GIF of Rudolph, as Harris, flipping her hair.

Rudolph played the senator throughout the Democratic presidential debates — and it was a portrayal that even Sen. Harris couldn’t be mad at.

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in October, Harris said she grew up watching the sketch comedy show, so when she saw Rudolph’s impersonation, she was a bit overwhelmed.

“But I will tell you that I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on ‘SNL,'” Harris said at the time.

Rudolph is nominated for three Emmy awards this year, one of course for her portrayal of Harris, but also for her work on NBC’s “The Good Place” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”