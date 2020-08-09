Jill Biden plans to continue to teach if she becomes first lady

Politics

Jill Biden, a community college professor, says that if her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, is elected president and she becomes first lady, she plans to continue her work as a teacher.

“I would love to. If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach,” she said in an interview with CBS’ Rita Braver that aired on CBS Sunday Morning. “I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession.”

It would not be the first time Jill Biden would have to balance official duties with her professional work. She taught English at Northern Virginia Community College during the eight years she served as second lady, along with working on initiatives to help military families.

“I never mention second lady. I do get asked once in a while, you know, ‘Hey. Are you Joe Biden’s wife?’ And I’ll say ‘he’s one of my relatives,'” Jill Biden said of teaching in a 2013 NPR interview. “Or if I get pushed I say…’I’m your English teacher.’ And they’ll look at me and they say, ‘OK.’ We don’t talk about politics. We don’t talk about second lady. I never mention it.”

“I think I have a separate role there as an English teacher and that’s who I want to be. I want to be Dr. B., their English teacher and I think they like that, quite frankly,” she added.

Jill Biden, who holds a doctorate in education, took a leave of absence from teaching this year as she campaigned for her husband.

“He’s always supported my career. And this is a critical time for me to support him because, you know, I want change,” she told CNN in January. “I want a new president.”

In the CBS interview that aired Sunday, Jill Biden also spoke about the role she’s played as a sounding board for her husband as he conducts his vice presidential search.

“We’ve talked about the different women candidates but it’s got to be Joe’s decision, who he feels most comfortable with, who shares his values and that’s what he’s always said that he and Barack had,” Jill Biden said.

Joe Biden says what his wife is “best at helping me do is figure out who the people around me would be most compatible with me. She knows me I think better than I know me.”

Jill Biden also pushed back on President Donald Trump’s attacks on her family, including on her son Hunter over his work in Ukraine.

“It’s a total distraction. We knew this credo when we decided to run. But as I said to Joe, we have experienced the worst possible thing that could happen to us in life. We lost a child. Together, we can handle anything. And that’s what we’re trying to do,” she said.

Jill Biden added, “I don’t think he should be attacking my family, my family is not fair game. Joe is running against him. That’s different, not my children.”