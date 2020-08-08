Trump to sign executive orders after stimulus talks broke down on Capitol Hill

Politics

President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Saturday after stimulus discussions broke down this week on Capitol Hill, two senior White House officials told CNN.

The executive actions, which Trump laid out Friday at a hastily called news conference at his New Jersey golf club, are expected to include a payroll tax deferment, extending unemployment benefits, extending an eviction moratorium and deferring student loan payments and forgiving their interest.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.