Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for coronavirus for second time after false positive

Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Saturday afternoon that he and his wife have tested negative for Covid-19 for a second time after getting a false positive.

“Today, Fran and I were tested again for #COVID19. Administered the PCR tests, and the results for both tests were negative. Thank you to everyone who sent along good wishes for our family and staff! We’re #InThisTogetherOhio!” said DeWine in a Saturday tweet.

DeWine had first said he tested positive for the virus on Thursday ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

“The test results today follow the negative PCR test results for the Governor and First Lady on Thursday. The PCR tests taken Thursday were negative for the Governor, First Lady, and staff members, and were run on lab machines twice with results coming in negative both times,” a statement following the Twitter announcement said.

DeWine tweeted Thursday that he was not experiencing symptoms at the time.

“On Thursday morning in Cleveland, following the testing protocol established to be able to greet the President, Governor DeWine took a rapid antigen test and the results reported back for that test were a false positive,” read DeWine’s statement Saturday afternoon.