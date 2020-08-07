US sanctions Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam over democratic crackdowns

Politics

The US sanctioned Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Friday for her role in crackdowns on political freedom in the region.

The US Treasury Department charged that Lam and 10 other individuals “have implemented policies directly aimed at curbing freedom of expression and assembly, and democratic processes, and are subsequently responsible for the degradation of Hong Kong’s autonomy.”

“Carrie Lam is the chief executive directly responsible for implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes. In 2019, Lam pushed for an update to Hong Kong’s extradition arrangements to allow for extradition to the mainland, setting off a series of massive opposition demonstrations in Hong Kong,” the US Treasury Department said. “Lam is designated for being involved in developing, adopting, or implementing the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (National Security Law).”

CNN has reached out to Lam’s office for comment.

The current and former commissioner of Hong Kong’s Police Force, the secretaries for Security, Justice and Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, the director and deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the director of the Hong Kong Liaison Office, the director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong, and the secretary general of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region were also sanctioned Friday.

As a result of Friday’s sanctions, “all property and interests in property of the individuals named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.”

The sanctions are the latest measure taken by the Trump administration in response to China’s imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong. Following the passage of that law, President Donald Trump announced that the US would revoke Hong Kong’s special status. In mid-July, Trump issued an “executive order on Hong Kong normalization” — Friday’s sanctions were issued under that order.

This story is breaking and will be updated.