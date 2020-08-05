Acting State Department watchdog resigns just months after previous inspector general was fired

Politics

The acting State Department watchdog Stephen Akard has resigned after serving in the role for less than 3 months following the firing of the previous inspector general by President Donald Trump at the recommendation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

State Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) staff were told of Akard’s decision in an email Wednesday morning from one of the department’s top officials, a source familiar with the departure tells CNN.

It is unclear why Akard is resigning. The email from Akard’s deputy, Diana Shaw, said that he would be returning to Indiana.

Akard, an ally of Vice President Mike Pence, was picked to replace Steve Linick who was fired late on a Friday evening in May. He worked under then-Indiana Gov. Pence as the head of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. His ties to Pence and the fact that he maintained his role as the head of the State Department’s Office of Foreign Missions when he went over to lead the State IG’s office rankled diplomats, who saw him as a part of the politicization of the State Department.

The State Department and the State OIG are in their final negotiations over the release of their report into Pompeo declaring an emergency last year that allowed the administration to fast-track an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their war in Yemen over congressional objections, the source said.

The State Department and the State OIG office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.