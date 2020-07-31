The week in 16 headlines
This week, Trump’s suggestion that November’s election be delayed prompted an unusual level of pushback from Republicans, who are normally in lockstep with the President. Meanwhile, the pandemic is disrupting more normal election processes, including the presidential debates and mail-in voting.
Monday
- Trump revises lawsuit to block release of tax records after Supreme Court ruling
- McConnell formally unveils $1 trillion Senate GOP stimulus proposal: ‘The American people need more help’
- Notre Dame withdraws from hosting first presidential debate due to coronavirus
Tuesday
- ‘Nobody likes me’: Trump ponders pandemic popularity of Fauci and Birx
- Republicans revolt against GOP’s initial stimulus plan
- Trump abruptly ends briefing after being pressed over retweeting misinformation
Wednesday
- Louie Gohmert, who’s refused to wear a mask, tests positive for Covid-19
- Pelosi mandates masks in House chamber after Gohmert tests positive for Covid-19
- Trump again attempts to stoke racial divisions in housing message
- House panel votes to give all members access to classified intel on foreign ‘disinformation’ campaign
Thursday
- Trump floats delaying election despite lack of authority to do so
- Republicans openly challenge Trump’s tweet on delaying election
- Pompeo covers for Trump claims ranging from Russian bounties to German troop withdrawal
- Fearing Trump interference, FBI agents hid copies of Russia investigation docs
Friday
- New postal policies that are slowing service may affect 2020 mail-in voting, union leader says
- Stimulus negotiations latest: The Senate’s not in town as $600 unemployment benefits are set to expire
And that was the week in 16 headlines.
