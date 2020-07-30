Esper directs change to Pentagon training materials that called media adversaries and a ‘threat’

Politics

In a reversal, the Pentagon is changing language used in a compulsory training program required of Defense Department personnel that referred to the news media as a potential insider threat and labeled news organizations as adversaries.

“Although adversaries is a common generic term for a person or group that opposes one’s goal, it clearly has different implications when used by the military and Department of Defense normally pertaining to groups who oppose us militarily,” chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Thursday.

“To avoid confusion moving forward and to address the concerns presented the secretary has directed that we adjust the training materials to identify individuals or groups trying to obtain information simply as unauthorized recipients,” Hoffman added, referring to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Lt. Col. Uriah Orland, a Pentagon spokesman had defended the use of the language in the training program Wednesday, saying, “Attempting to read more into the use of the term obfuscates the clear purpose of the training.”

The program contains a slide that says: “Although media personnel are not typically considered a threat, their actions of collecting and reporting classified/proprietary information can be just as damaging.”

It also tells those taking it to provide information on members of the media to their organization’s security officer if the member of the press asks about information they are not authorized to share.

Politico was first to report on the training program and its listing of media and protesters as potential adversaries. Esper’s directive to change the program came after the story was reported.

Esper recently pledged to crack down on the leaking of information to news outlets, including unclassified information, releasing guidance addressing leaks.

Hoffman said that the training program dates back to at least 2010 was last updated in 2015 but that it was more widely distributed following the issuance of Esper’s guidance.

Esper recently issued two memos laying out his guidelines for how military and civilian personnel should interact with the news media in an effort to clamp down on leaks including prohibiting defense officials from speaking with the media without a representative from the Defense Department’s public affairs office, a practice which would make it less likely Pentagon staff would speak to the press.

While Esper briefed the Pentagon press corps Wednesday on a recent decision to withdraw thousands of US troops from Germany on Wednesday, he has scaled back the number of instances where he has taken questions from the media in recent weeks.