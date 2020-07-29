Pandemic overshadows Texas trip where Trump will fundraise and tout American oil

Politics

President Donald Trump’s day trip to Texas on Wednesday — meant to highlight American energy and raise campaign cash — was overshadowed by the raging coronavirus pandemic before Air Force One even got off the ground.

One of the passengers who was supposed to join the President, Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, tested positive during a pre-flight screening at the White House. The state Trump is visiting has seen a surge in cases, forcing the Republican governor there to reimpose some restrictions in an attempt to contain the virus.

Trump had hoped to use his visit to West Texas to highlight his record in rolling back regulations, encouraging investment in energy infrastructure and promoting American energy production — along with working to secure votes in a state he won decisively in 2016 but where polls now show a narrow contest with former Vice President Joe Biden.

But the realities of the pandemic remain ever-present even as Trump encourages states to reopen and undercuts the health experts in his administration.

In Texas, Trump is due to make remarks at a Double Eagle Energy oil rig touting his administration’s energy policies. The company is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas operations in the Permian Basin.

The Midland, Texas, oil rig will be the first that Trump has visited as president. The city is where former President George W. Bush was raised. His wife, former first lady Laura Bush, was born in Midland.

Earlier in the day, Trump is headlining a fundraising lunch in Odessa, where the most expensive tickets went for $100,000.

Like all events he attends, the participants who come into close proximity with Trump will likely be tested for coronavirus. Texas has seen a surge in cases, placing it near the top of states by number of confirmed cases.

Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response has caused his poll numbers to plummet, including in Texas. A Quinnipiac University statewide poll released last week showed Biden and Trump in a dead heat, even though Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016.

To counter the slide, Trump’s aides have recently attempted to recalibrate his approach, reviving daily White House briefings and persuading Trump to promote mask-wearing and social distancing.

But he continues to tout unproven theories and undercut some of the administration’s health experts, including by promoting an anti-malarial that has not been shown to be effective against coronavirus.

One of the people who has backed Trump up in his efforts to promote hydroxychloroquine is his former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is currently running for Congress in Texas. During his campaign he has downplayed the necessity of wearing masks.

Trump is expected to see Jackson on Wednesday in Texas.