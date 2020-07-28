Perdue’s Senate campaign takes down ad that appears to enlarge nose of Jewish opponent

Politics

Republican Sen. David Perdue’s campaign took down a Facebook ad that appeared to make Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff’s nose bigger, following accusations of anti-Semitism.

The Facebook ad, showing Ossoff next to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, said, “Democrats are trying to buy Georgia!”

The Ossoff campaign noted that both he and Schumer are Jewish.

“Sitting U.S. Senator David Perdue’s digital attack ad distorted my face to enlarge and extend my nose. I’m Jewish. This is the oldest, most obvious, least original anti-Semitic trope in history,” said Ossoff.

The Perdue campaign deleted the ad following a report by the Jewish publication The Forward. A Perdue campaign spokeswoman said the size of Ossoff’s nose in the ad was an “unintentional error” caused by an “outside vendor” who applied a filter that “distorted the image.”

“Obviously, this was accidental, but to ensure there is absolutely no confusion, we have immediately removed the image from Facebook,” said the Perdue campaign spokeswoman. “Anybody who implies that this was anything other than an inadvertent error is intentionally misrepresenting Senator Perdue’s strong and consistent record of standing firmly against anti-Semitism and all forms of hate.”

The Perdue campaign also noted that the senator co-sponsored a resolution last year “condemning all forms of anti-Semitism.”

“Senator Perdue has stood with the Jewish community in both combatting anti-Semitism and his unwavering commitment to the security of the Jewish state of Israel,” tweeted Norm Coleman, the national chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition, a conservative advocacy group. “Any attempts to smear him with charges of anti-Semitism are simply false.”

But some Jewish liberals criticized the ad as part of an alarming trend in the Trump era. In 2019, President Donald Trump criticized Jewish Americans who voted for Democrats as disloyal to their country.

“As Trump amplifies, espouses, and normalizes bigotry & hatred, others in the @GOP continue to follow,” tweeted Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

Dylan Williams, a top official at the left-leaning advocacy group J Street, asked in a tweet, “How much more right-wing hate must we endure?

Ossoff himself called on Perdue to apologize. “Senator, literally no one believes your excuses,” Ossoff said. “You can start with an unqualified apology to Georgia’s Jewish community.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.