Trump taxes judgment to be issued quickly, Supreme Court says

Politics

The US Supreme Court granted the Manhattan district attorney’s request to immediately issue its judgment in the case over President Donald Trump’s tax returns, paving the way for new challenges to a grand jury subpoena to be handled by a lower court judge.

The Supreme Court last week ruled that the President does not have broad immunity against a state grand jury investigation.

Judgments, however, are generally not formally issued for 25 days.

The district attorney asked for that time to be cut short, and Trump’s attorney agreed. Friday, Chief Justice John Roberts said the request is granted.

Trump’s lawyer said they plan to file an amended complaint to raise new challenges to the state grand jury subpoena to Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA. A lawyer for the district attorney has called this a delay tactic.