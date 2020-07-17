Dustin Lee Honken: US government executes 3rd federal inmate this week

Politics

The US government on Friday executed Dustin Lee Honken, the third federal inmate to receive the death penalty after the punishment was revived by the Trump administration following a 17-year hiatus.

Honken was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m., the Bureau of Prisons said.

Honken was sentenced to death in October 2005 for shooting and killing five people in July 1993 in an attempt to hide his multistate methamphetamine drug dealing operation.

Daniel Lewis Lee was executed Tuesday morning and Wesley Ira Purkey was executed Thursday morning, both in Terre Haute, Indiana. The Justice Department restarted executions for the first time since 2003.

