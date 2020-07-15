Trump presidential transition team fined for not registering as a charitable organization

Politics

Trump for America, Inc., a New Jersey-based organization that raised millions of dollars to support Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential transition, will cease to exist and pay a fine after it allegedly failed to register as a charitable organization and later didn’t comply with a subpoena, according to the state’s attorney general’s office.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the state’s Division of Consumer Affairs said Trump for America, Inc. agreed to pay a $30,000 civil penalty, but $27,500 of the penalty would be suspended, meaning that amount will be waived if the organization complies with all of the terms of the agreement after a year.

The entity will also cease to exist, according to Grewal’s office.

Trump for America, Inc. is registered in New Jersey as a 501(c)4 social welfare organization, and was originally called the Trump Transition Project when it was incorporated in New Jersey in June 2016, where it raised “significant” contributions from residents to help finance and assist Trump in the presidential transition process.

Kory Langhofer, an attorney representing Trump For America, Inc., told CNN that the entity had plans to dissolve long before this agreement.

“This settles a nonprofit paperwork issue from 2016, without any admission of wrongdoing, and will not affect the organization’s longstanding plans for dissolution,” Langhofer said.

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs subpoenaed Trump for America, Inc. in February 2019 after determining it hadn’t registered as a charitable organization, and the attorney general later sued to try to enforce the subpoena.

“We expect charitable organizations to comply with New Jersey’s laws, and we expect compliance with our subpoenas. Any organization that fails to comply may be dissolved and face other penalties,” said Grewal.

Judge Jodi Lee Alper approved the agreement on Monday.