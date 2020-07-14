Kansas congressman faces felony charges related to 2019 local election

Politics

Republican Rep. Steve Watkins of Kansas faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor related to a 2019 local election, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday.

Watkins specifically faces criminal charges of interference with law enforcement; providing false information; voting without being qualified; unlawful advance voting; and failing to notify the DMV of change of address.

News of the charges came moments before Watkins, who is up for reelection, appeared in a primary debate. Asked about the charges, Watkins said they were “very suspicious” and said he looked forward to clearing his name.

CNN has reached out to Watkins’ office for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.