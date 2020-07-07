Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June after a fall

Politics

Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized on June 21 after falling while walking near his home, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court said Monday.

“The Chief Justice was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home,” said Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court. The fall happened at the Chevy Chase Club, according to a source familiar with the matter.

“The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration.”

The Washington Post was first to report that Roberts had gone to the hospital.

The fall came three days after Roberts sided with the court’s liberal justices to block the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on June 18 and six days after he sided with the liberals in a case that extended anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ workers.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.