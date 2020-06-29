Trump can fire director of consumer agency at will, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court limited the independence of a watchdog agency that was created to combat unfair and deceptive practices against consumers in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
The court invalidated the leadership structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying it violated the separation of powers because the President is restricted from removing the director, even if they have policy disagreements.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
