The week in 11 headlines
This week, Trump tripped up on Covid-19 testing and saw his perfect endorsement streak come to an end. He later struggled to explain any sort of agenda for a second term — despite being 4 months from the election.
Monday
- Trump falsely accuses Obama of treason in latest unfounded attack on his predecessor
- Trump says he told his people too much coronavirus testing puts US at ‘disadvantage,’ contradicting staff
Tuesday
- Political newcomer beats Trump’s pick in North Carolina GOP congressional primary
- European Union considering recommendation to block entry to Americans due to coronavirus surge
Wednesday
- GOP aghast as Trump’s polls sink amid divisive racial rhetoric: ‘It’s been a bad couple weeks’
- Top general warns that ‘divisiveness leads to defeat’ as Pentagon concerns over politicization grow
- DC National Guard to provide unarmed security for monuments in DC
Thursday
- Trump administration asks Supreme Court to invalidate Obamacare
- Coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing in nearly 2 months as cases rise
Friday
- What is Trump’s agenda for a second term? He can’t say
- Fauci says task force ‘seriously considering’ new testing strategy
And that was the week in 11 headlines.
