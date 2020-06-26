Military leadership warns troops against ‘quarantine fatigue’

Politics

Despite the White House’s public optimism about the coronavirus pandemic, US military leaders are holding firm to strict guidelines for troops and warning against “quarantine fatigue.”

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville laid out the message clearly in a letter to Army commanders this week. “I am sending you this message to remind you that we must STAY VIGILANT and not lose the progress we have made in flattening the curve and reducing the spread of COVID-19,” he wrote.

He noted that as stay-at-home orders and businesses reopen across the globe, “we also see reports of quarantine fatigue. Many people are relaxing their standards on social distancing, wearing face coverings and following other COVID-19 tips.” He noted that in the Army there have been recent “upticks” in the rates of cases at Fort Benning and Fort Jackson.

“We’ve kind of held to the standards of wearing the mask, doing the testing, doing the screening, and very disciplined about it. But there’s many parts of the country as we see where they’re not. You go outside the gates and you, people think there’s no longer a threat,” he told reporters Thursday. “I think there is. And I think we need to take it seriously, and that’s the guidance that we put out to our unit commanders is we have to take it seriously.”

Some restrictions have been lifted throughout the military with personnel able to travel. The Pentagon is expected to reduce teleworking in the coming days as well but as that happens, the message from commanders is to keep up strict precautions to control the spread of the virus. There is concern that in the next few weeks the rate of hospitalization of military patients could spike, one defense official said.

The number of cases in the Army has steadily increased over the last month. For the week of May 31 to June 6, there were 1,953 cases; from June 7 to 13, there were 2,138 cases; from June 14 to 20, there were 2,439 cases, and from June 21 to 26, there were 2,780 cases.

Last week, the head of the Air Force, General David Goldfein, told airmen he expects the virus to ebb and flow. “More than anything, we have to understand that we are living with the virus in our midst and that virus is cyclical,” he added. “We know enough about it to know what works: social distancing, wearing a mask and identifying early if you’re feeling any symptoms. If we can keep disciplined and diligent on the procedures we have put in place, we will continue to operate and survive. We can’t let our guard down.”

The Navy is working to ensure it has an aircraft carrier at sea with a crew that had no virus cases before leaving port to ensure military operations can be carried out. As of Thursday, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its escort ship, the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto, were at sea continuously for 161 days operating in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, which the Navy says is a new record. The Navy is also trying to develop “safe haven” ports of call around the world where ships can dock and sailors can safely go ashore.