House Democrats seek to enhance Obamacare ahead of Trump push to dismantle the law

Politics

A day before the Trump administration is expected to ask the Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act, House Democrats unveiled a plan Wednesday to strengthen the landmark health care law.

The move, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, seeks to draw a sharp contrast between the parties on health care, a key concern in the 2020 election that’s become even more pressing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was wrong anytime,” the California Democrat said of the administration’s stance. “Now, it’s beyond stupid.”

The House bill aims to make Obamacare policies more affordable by bolstering federal premium subsidies. It would provide more assistance to those just above the poverty level, and it would limit monthly premiums to 8.5% of enrollees’ income, instead of nearly 10% under the current law.

Also, it would enable more middle-class folks to receive help by eliminating the current eligibility cap of four times the poverty level, or roughly $50,000 a year for an individual and $103,000 for a family of four.

These provisions are similar to those pushed by former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The House is expected to vote on the bill early next week, but neither it nor House drug price legislation is expected to get through the Republican-led Senate.

The drug bill tries to entice more states to expand Medicaid to low-income adults by covering 100% of the cost for the first three years. This provision mirrors the one in the Affordable Care Act, which paid the full expense initially and then ramped down to covering 90%. Some 14 states have yet to expand Medicaid.

The legislation also calls for extending Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program coverage to new mothers for one year after birth to help combat maternal mortality.

It also would reverse several moves made by the Trump administration to weaken the law. The House bill calls for shortening the duration of short-term plans, which the administration had extended to just under a year, and for restoring funding for marketing and enrollment assistance during the Obamacare annual sign-up period.

Lawmakers would pay for these provisions with savings generated by a bill the House passed in December that would allow the federal government to negotiate prices on up to 250 prescription drugs and cap the cost based on the price in certain developed countries.

The legislation unveiled Wednesday would reduce the number of uninsured Americans by an average of 4 million between 2022 and 2030, according to Congressional Budget Office estimates.

Supreme Court fight

The Trump administration is set to submit briefs Thursday in a case that could upend the Affordable Care Act, which has extended health insurance coverage to millions of Americans.

The administration has generally sided with a coalition of Republican attorneys general, who argue that the law’s individual coverage mandate was rendered unconstitutional when the Republican-led Congress in 2017 reduced the tax penalty for the uninsured to zero and therefore the entire law should fall. This would eliminate Obamacare’s protections for people with preexisting conditions.

The Justice Department has also argued recently that the entire law should fall but the ruling should apply only to the 18 states that brought the challenge.

The House and a coalition of Democratic attorneys general are defending the law. A federal appeals court held in December that the mandate was unconstitutional but asked a district court to consider whether the entire law should be invalidated.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case in its next term.