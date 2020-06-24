Biden leads Trump by 14 points in NYT/Siena College poll

Politics

Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by double-digits among registered voters, according to a new poll by The New York Times and Siena College.

The poll, released Wednesday, shows the former vice president ahead of Trump by 14 points, a margin that mirrors CNN’s poll earlier this month that found Trump trailing Biden by 14 points. Fifty percent of registered voters in the New York Times poll said if the 2020 election were held today, they would vote for Biden and 36% said they would vote for Trump. Biden also holds a double-digit lead among Independent voters, with 47% saying he would get their vote and 29% would vote for Trump.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee continues to lead in support from Black and Latino registered voters, with 79% of Blacks and 64% of Latinos saying they would vote for Biden. He is also tight with Trump in support among White and male voters, with 44% of Whites saying they would vote for Trump and 43% would vote for Biden. Forty-three percent of men said they would vote for Biden while 40% said they would vote for Trump.

The latest CNN polling and polling from other major news organizations also shows Trump sliding in support with Biden gaining momentum after a chaotic past few months rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn, and nationwide protests over racism and police brutality against Blacks.

Asked about the way Trump has handled his job as President, 47% said they strongly disapprove and 26% said they strongly approve. The poll also shows his struggling on the coronavirus pandemic, with 58% disapprove and 38% approve. Fifty percent approve of the way he is handling the economy and 45% disapprove.

A majority of voters, 61%, also disapprove of how the President has handled race relations and 33% approve. Asked about his handling of protests over the death of George Floyd, 62% disapprove and 29% approve.

The poll was conducted among 1,337 registered voters from June 17 to June 22 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percent.