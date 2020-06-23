Senate Democrats: GOP policing bill isn’t ‘salvageable’

Politics

Democrats are signaling Tuesday they are poised to block a GOP-led policing reform bill later this week when Republicans plan to hold a procedural vote.

In a new letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, writes that the GOP bill is “not salvageable,” and Democrats are demanding a bipartisan negotiation ahead of a floor vote.

“We will not meet this moment by holding a floor vote on the JUSTICE Act, nor can we simply amend this bill, which is so threadbare and lacking in substance that it does not even provide a proper baseline for negotiations. This bill is not salvageable and we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point,” the letter reads.

Schumer sends the letter with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. Both senators have their own Democratic policing legislation they sponsored.

“The Senate is uniquely positioned to lead when it comes to reforming and reimagining policing in this country. If we are to do so — we cannot start with a floor vote on the JUSTICE Act. Instead we must begin by considering real and meaningful reforms, such as those found in the Justice in Policing Act, a bicameral bill,” the letter says.

The letter also comes after the lawyer for the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two black Americans who were killed by police, have argued the bill does not go far enough. The NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund has also urged senators to vote against the GOP policing proposal. It’s the latest sign that Democrats are preparing to block the Republican bill from even being debated on the Senate floor as many members have argued the bill does not go far enough. The issue is expected to come up during the Democratic caucus call Tuesday afternoon.