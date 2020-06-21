John Bolton says he will vote for Joe Biden for president over Trump

Politics

Former national security adviser John Bolton, a lifelong Republican, said he will vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the November election over his former boss, President Donald Trump.

“In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” he told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published Sunday. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”

In the interview to promote his new book “The Room Where It Happened” out Tuesday, Bolton insisted that voting for Biden was not betraying his GOP roots because he said he didn’t believe Trump represented the Republican Party.

CNN has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.

No other former Trump national security official who has publicly criticized the President has gone as far as to openly endorse Biden.

That includes Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster and former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who in a scathing statement castigated Trump as “the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people.”

The Trump campaign on Sunday dismissed the stunning announcement from Bolton.

“John Bolton has shown he’s willing to lie and to disclose classified information to sell books. As even former President George W. Bush said about him, he has no credibility,” Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for Trump’s campaign, said in a statement provided to CNN.

Bolton was Trump’s national security adviser from March 2018 to September, after the two were at odds over US foreign policy including relations to Iran, Venezuela and Afghanistan.

Bolton’s book has been subject to a months-long legal battle between him and the Trump administration, which in a last ditch attempt last week asked a judge for emergency help to stop the book’s publication.

The White House had argued that Bolton has breached non-disclosure agreements and risks national security by exposing classified information.

A federal judge on Saturday blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to prevent the publication of Bolton’s book — but left open the possibility that Bolton could face criminal charges or be forced to hand over profits related to the book.

In the book, Bolton makes stunning accusations against his former boss, claiming that Trump personally asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help him win reelection, and that he expressed support for China’s concentration camps for its Uyghur Muslim population, among other embarrassing foreign relations conversations.

This story has been updated with reaction from the Trump campaign and additional reporting.