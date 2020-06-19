In major reversal, Navy opts to uphold firing of aircraft carrier captain who warned about coronavirus outbreak

Politics

In a major reversal, the US Navy has decided to fire the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier who warned about the spread of the coronavirus pandemic aboard his ship, a decision that comes after the findings of a preliminary investigation recommended he be reinstated, according to a US Navy official and a congressional aide familiar briefed on the investigation.

The investigation concluded that Capt. Brett Crozier made other poor decisions in response to the outbreak, the sources said.

Though Crozier has been relieved of command of the ship, he is expected to remain in the Navy.

Additionally, the Strike Group Commander Rear Adm. Stuart Baker will also be held accountable for poor decision-making and his promotion is being put on hold, both sources said.

The Navy has not yet made the findings of the report public.

Crozier was initially fired in April for what the acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who subsequently resigned, said was poor judgment for too widely disseminating a warning about the spread of virus aboard his vessel, a warning that eventually made its way into the press.

This story is breaking and will be updated.