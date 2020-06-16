Trump administration sues Bolton over book dispute

Politics

The Trump administration is suing former national security adviser John Bolton for alleged breach of contract over his new book, according to a federal court docket.

Bolton has announced that he plans to publish a book on his time in the Trump White House over the objections of President Donald Trump. Simon & Schuster announced that Bolton’s book, “In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” would be released on June 23.

The book will offer an insider account of the events that occurred in the West Wing surrounding Ukraine that led to Trump’s impeachment last year.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.