Biden campaign says it raised nearly $81 million in May

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s campaign says it raised nearly $81 million in May, a clear jump over his April figures.

The $80.8 million haul between Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising efforts, announced in an email to supporters Monday afternoon, came in the first full month a joint fundraising agreement with the Democratic National Committee was in effect, allowing large-dollar donors to give more.

But Biden’s campaign said half of its May donors were new, with educators making up the largest share by occupation of his donors.

Online donations averaged $30, Biden’s campaign said. It did not detail how much of the $80.8 million had been raised through small-dollar contributions.

“I understand what these dollars mean. When facing uncertainty and recession, you chose to back me. I will never forget that. And I promise that when I’m president, I won’t let you down,” Biden said in the email to supporters announcing his May fundraising total.

Biden’s total includes money raised by his campaign, the Democratic National Committee and the joint Biden Victory Fund.

The leap in fundraising from April’s total of $60.5 million coincides with Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump growing in the polls amid public unease over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and protests against racial injustice and police brutality. A CNN poll released last week showed Biden with a 14 percentage point edge over Trump nationally.

Biden’s haul with the DNC far exceeds the nearly $60 million that President Barack Obama collected with the DNC in May 2012, according to data compiled by the non-partisan Campaign Finance Institute. And Biden’s donations were raised under extraordinary circumstances: The presumptive Democratic nominee and his allies collected money last month via virtual events after the coronavirus pandemic shut down traditional, in-person fundraising.

Biden’s campaign did not say how much cash on hand he had at the end of May. At April’s end, his campaign reported having $57.1 million in the bank.

Biden nearly kept pace with Trump’s April fundraising, but the President and the Republican National Committee have a clear financial head start, with $255 million on hand at the end of April. Trump and the RNC have not yet reported their May fundraising figures.

The May fundraising boost for Biden continues the rapid upward trajectory of his campaign since he won the South Carolina primary and effectively ended the Democratic primary race with a near-sweep on Super Tuesday in early March.

“Just a few months ago, people were ready to write this campaign off. Now, we are making huge dents in Donald Trump’s warchest,” Biden wrote to supporters. “Every single dollar is going to make sure he is only a one-term president.”

