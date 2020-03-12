US Supreme Court building closes to public until further notice

Politics

The US Supreme Court building will close to the public beginning Thursday afternoon until further notice.

A Court spokesperson said the decision to close was made out of concern for the health and safety of the public and Supreme Court employees.

The building will remain open for official business, and case filing deadlines are not extended. The court will continue to work but justices are not scheduled to take the bench in person for oral arguments until March 23.

