Pence: ‘I don’t think there’s confusion’ after clarifications to President’s address on coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday dismissed suggestions that there was confusion surrounding President Donald Trump’s address to the nation about coronavirus despite the administration having to later make clarifications about travel restrictions.

“I don’t think there’s confusion,” Pence told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day” Thursday.

Speaking to the nation Wednesday night, Trump announced that “all travel from Europe to the United States” would be banned for 30 days, with exceptions for the United Kingdom. After Trump’s remarks, the administration clarified that the travel restriction did not apply to Americans or US permanent residents, nor did it apply to all of Europe but to nations in the Schengen zone.

Trump was also forced to clarify he was not blocking goods from Europe, despite saying in his address that his ban would “apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo” across the Atlantic.

Pence said on CNN Thursday that “Americans coming home will be funneled through 13 different airports,” and would be screened at those airports.

Americans and legal residents returning the US will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, Pence said.

