McConnell says Senate will be in session next week to work on coronavirus bill despite preplanned recess

Politics

The Senate will be in session next week to work on coronavirus legislation and will not go on a previously scheduled recess, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday.

“The Senate will be in session next week,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, wrote on Twitter. “I am glad talks are ongoing between the Administration and Speaker Pelosi. I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong.”

This comes as Republican senators up for reelection did not want to go home without passing an economic relief bill. Many Republicans believed that they would be in an untenable position politically if Democrats in the House passed their own bill and the Senate left town without acting.

The House is scheduled to pass its bill Thursday afternoon, though Republicans in the Senate have expressed opposition to it.

This story is breaking and will be updated.