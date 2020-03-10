White House set to hold trade meeting amid coronavirus concerns

Politics

The White House is expected hold a meeting on Wednesday to address President Donald Trump’s trade agenda, particularly as it comes under pressure from the blow coronavirus has dealt to economies around the world, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

The meeting, which had been previously scheduled, took on greater significance amid concerns that China may be unable to immediately meet its obligations under the “Phase One” trade deal, including agricultural purchases that the administration had hoped would alleviate the pressure felt by US farmers following a prolonged trade war.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has been reluctant to ease tariffs on China in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, despite efforts by his top advisers, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and economic adviser Larry Kudlow, to lobby for the move for the sake of American farmers, these people said.

Both men have urged the President to reconsider his stance since China given the circumstances.

But the President, who favors tariffs as a punitive response to trade practices he views as unfair, has long worried that easing tariffs will make him look weak. He has instead favored other measures to temporarily assist US farmers, these people said.

The meeting Wednesday is also scheduled to address restrictions on exports of US goods and technology to China, according to those people. Administration officials have been weighing a number of rules that would further restrict the ability of US companies to do business with blacklisted company Huawei and potentially other Chinese enterprises.

Opponents of the move warn that further restricting exports of non-sensitive technology products will negatively impact the ability of American tech firms to remain dominant in semiconductors and other industries.