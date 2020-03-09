SEC becomes first federal agency to ask DC employees to work from home over potential coronavirus case

Politics

The Securities and Exchange Commission is asking all personnel based at its headquarters to work from home due to an employee who may have coronavirus, according to an SEC spokesperson, becoming the first federal agency to ask its Washington employees to stay home.

The news comes following the Dow’s worst day since 2008 on Monday, as the markets tumbled amid a trading standstill and historic oil crash. The virus has also hit Washington, with six lawmakers opting to self-quarantine after potential exposure to people who have the coronavirus.

“Late this afternoon, the SEC was informed that a Washington, DC Headquarters employee was treated for respiratory symptoms today (Monday),” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The employee was informed by a physician that the employee may have the coronavirus and was referred for testing.”

The spokesperson added, “Amongst other precautions, the SEC is encouraging Headquarters employees to telework until further guidance.”

The Washington Post first reported the SEC’s decision.

This story is breaking and will be updated.